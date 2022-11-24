English
    Live: OMCs Vs Oil Producers: Which Stocks To Bet On?

    Stock Market Live: OMCs vs oil producers: Which energy stocks to bet on? | Markets with Santo & CJ

    Energy stocks have outperformed globally, but not so much in India. CJ believes that street is being harsh on oil producers like ONGC and Oil India while Santo doesn't see scope for value buying in the sector. Watch as the duo debate which energy sector stocks are worth buying plus their thoughts on Rategain Tech, MRF and United Spirits.

