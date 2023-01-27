GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
Budget 2023
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Photos
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Markets
Stock Market Live: Oil Cos Betting Big On Renewable Energy | Tata Motors, Adani, Patanjali In Focus
Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST
Why are oil companies making big investments in renewable energy space – we discuss on the show. Stocks in the spotlight today will be Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s, Patanjali Foods, Adani Enterprises and DLF.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#Adani Enterprises and DLF
#Dr Reddys
#Patanjali Foods
#Tata Motors
#video
first published: Jan 27, 2023 08:41 am