 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Live: Oil Cos Betting Big On Renewable Energy | Tata Motors, Adani, Patanjali In Focus

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST

Why are oil companies making big investments in renewable energy space – we discuss on the show. Stocks in the spotlight today will be Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s, Patanjali Foods, Adani Enterprises and DLF.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Adani Enterprises and DLF #Dr Reddys #Patanjali Foods #Tata Motors #video
first published: Jan 27, 2023 08:41 am