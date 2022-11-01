business Stock Market Live: October Auto Sales Set To Zoom? | L&T, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel In Focus European markets end higher despite inflation and GDP painting bleak picture; euro zone inflation soars to a record high of 10.7% annually in October, up from 9.9% in September pointing to further pain for the 19-member bloc. Europe ends higher despite record high inflation. How will auto sales pan out for the month of October. Will festive cheer boost motown sales to record? Also stocks in spotlight today include L&T, Tata Steel, and Bharti Airtel