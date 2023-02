business Stock Market Live: No respite for Nifty 50 & Sensex | Concor, Tata Power & Voltas in focus Indian markets plummeted in trade on February 22 after strong economic data from the US kept investors worried that central banks may have to keep raising interest rates. Nifty is hovering around 17,500 while Sensex took a massive beating, slipping below 60,000. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the factor impacting the decline in Indian markets. Concor, Tata Power & Voltas are also on the radar.