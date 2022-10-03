business Stock Market Live: Nifty under pressure as global sell-off intensifies | Markets with Santo & CJ Nifty 50 and Sensex fell suggesting that the sell-off in global markets will not completely miss India. CJ is concerned that the momentum could get weaker but Santo sees cause of optimism in moderating valuations. Watch as the duo debate what lies ahead for the Indian market and share their thoughts on Indraprastha Gas, Coal India and Lemon Tree.