business Stock Market Live: Nifty To Sustain 18,000 Levels? | RIL, ONGC & Nestle In Focus | Opening Bell RIL & ONGC in focus due to cut in windfall tax on diesel and jet fuel. Adani group continue to stay in limelight after MSCI delays index weighting changes for two Adani companies. Nickey Mirchandani is joined by Sudeep Shah from SBI Securities and Avinash Gorakshakar from ProfitMart Securities to discuss the key stocks and sectors that should be on your radar at the start of this trading day.