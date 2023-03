business Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex End In The Red On Weekly Expiry; TVS, HAL In Focus | Closing Bell Equity markets remained volatile after the US Federal Reserve hiked the key interest rate by 25 basis points. Nifty and Sensex swung between the green and the red. Banks, IT and realty were the key losing sectors for the benchmark index. Santosh Nair and Yatin Mota are here to decode the day’s trading session. TVS Motors, HAL, Maruti Suzuki and Interglobe Aviation on the radar.