business Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex End Higher Amid Volatility | M&M, BoB In Focus | Closing Bell Indian benchmarks closed higher on Wednesday tracking global cues. Public banks were the top gainers for the domestic indices. All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve ahead of its policy meeting outcome later tonight. Santosh Nair and Yatin Mota are here to decode the day’s trading session. M&M, Manappuram Finance, BoB, and Sula Vineyards are on the radar.