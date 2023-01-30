English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023

    business

    Stock Market Live: Nifty poised for a flat start after last week's rout | Adani stocks in focus

    Markets are in for a flat start after Friday's rout. Wall Street clocked weekly losses but the SGX Nifty is hinting at an extremely flat start for Indian equities as mood is likely to stay cautious ahead of Union Budget on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Adani group stocks will be in focus today after logging market cap loss of over Rs 4 lk cr in last week's selloff. Stocks in focus: Adani Enterprises, DLF, HDFC AMC.

    first published: Jan 30, 2023 09:07 am

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows