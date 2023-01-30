business Stock Market Live: Nifty poised for a flat start after last week's rout | Adani stocks in focus Markets are in for a flat start after Friday's rout. Wall Street clocked weekly losses but the SGX Nifty is hinting at an extremely flat start for Indian equities as mood is likely to stay cautious ahead of Union Budget on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Adani group stocks will be in focus today after logging market cap loss of over Rs 4 lk cr in last week's selloff. Stocks in focus: Adani Enterprises, DLF, HDFC AMC.