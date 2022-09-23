English
    Stock Market Live: Nifty plunges below 17,500. What's next for market? | Markets with Santo & CJ

    Sell-off in Indian market intensified on Friday with the Nifty 50 breaching a sacrosanct level among traders. Watch Santo & CJ as the duo discuss the factors behind the selling and what lies ahead for the market. Plus they share their thoughts on Paytm, Tata Steel and Hindalco.

