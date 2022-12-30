GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
4.3
Markets
Stock Market Live: Nifty IT falls 25% in 2022; Time to buy? | Eicher Motors, Poonawalla Fin in focus
Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST
Is there a correct time and right level to buy IT stocks? We discuss on the show today. Stocks in the spotlight are Eicher Motors, Poonawalla Fincorp, HG Infra and Craftsman Automation.
first published: Dec 30, 2022 08:43 am