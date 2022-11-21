eye-on-india Stock Market LIVE: Nifty in consolidation mode; time to book profits? Steel stocks in focus European markets ended higher on November 18 as investors digested tough statements from some US Federal Reserve members. As the Nifty consolidates around the 18,300 level, is it time to book profits now? Also stocks in the spotlight today are steel stocks, Tata Motors, Dr. Reddy’s and IEX.