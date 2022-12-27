 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Live: Nifty holds 18,000 as stocks gain for 2nd day; Metals shine | Mid-day mood check

Moneycontrol News
Dec 27, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Nifty trades higher for the second day; Broader markets outperform. Metals and realty are the top movers today; but FMCG & banks are under pressure. Catch this mid-day mood check on the market with Nandita Khemka

first published: Dec 27, 2022 12:29 pm