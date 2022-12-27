GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Markets
Stock Market Live: Nifty holds 18,000 as stocks gain for 2nd day; Metals shine | Mid-day mood check
Moneycontrol News
Dec 27, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
Nifty trades higher for the second day; Broader markets outperform. Metals and realty are the top movers today; but FMCG & banks are under pressure. Catch this mid-day mood check on the market with Nandita Khemka
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#markets
#metal stocks
#Nifty
#Sensex
#stocks
#video
first published: Dec 27, 2022 12:29 pm