Stock Market LIVE: Nifty holds 17,700 | Adani Ports among top gainers | Mid-day Mood Check
Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
Nifty off day’s low; holds above 17,750. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Yatin Mota and Nandita Khemka to find out more about the movers and shakers in trade today.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#BSE
#Nifty
#NSE
#Sensex
#share marker
#stock market
#Stocks to buy
#trending stocks
#video
first published: Feb 6, 2023 12:26 pm