    Stock Market Live: Nifty Hits Lifetime High. What Should Investors Do? | Markets With Santo & CJ

    After a 13-month long wait, the Nifty 50 index has reclaimed its lifetime high despite rising global uncertainties. Watch as CJ speaks to Abhay Agarwal of Piper Serica to understand what lies ahead for the market and how can India gain from rising turmoil in the Chinese economy. Plus CJ's thoughts on M&M, Coal India and Eicher Motors.

