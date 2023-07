business Stock Market Live: Nifty Ends Above 19,750, Sensex Jumps 340 Points l Bajar Gupshup Benchmark indices ended on a positive note with Nifty around 19,750. The biggest gainers on the Nifty were NTPC, Power Grid Corporation, Adani Ports, ONGC and Hindalco Industries, while Apollo Hospitals, Britannia Industries, HDFC Life, Divis Labs and Kotak Mahindra Bank were top losers. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.