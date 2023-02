business Stock Market Live: Nifty Breaks 18,000 Resistance | RIL & Eicher Motors In Focus | Closing Bell Indian markets opened lower today on fears of a prolonged high-interest rate regime in the United States but the benchmark indices saw a healthy rebound as Nifty crossed budget day highs and crossed the 18,000-mark. Reliance Industries was one of the key gainers in this session which lifted the markets into the green.