business Stock Market Live: Nifty Back Above 17,600 | ITC At Record, Adani Stocks Slide | Closing Bell Nifty recovers from day's low to trade above the 17,600 mark. Mid and smallcaps edge back into the green. FMCG and IT are among the top sectoral gainers but Nifty metal index melts over 4%. ITC hits record high ahead of Q3 earnings. Catch Santo and Yatin discuss the trade setup and what's leading to the volatility post budget. Stocks in focus: Indian Hotels and IDFC First Bank.