Stock Market Live: Nifty at 2-month low, more pain ahead? | Tata Motors, Suven Pharma in focus

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

Bears wreaked havoc on Dalal Street on Friday as the Nifty and Sensex shut shop at 2-month lows amid intense selling pressure. The Nifty ended below the 17,850 mark while the Sensex closed below the crucial 60,000 mark. Both the indices ended lower for a fourth straight session. The pain was even more severe in the broader markets where the BSE Midcap and SmallCap indices fell 3 and 4 per cent, respectively. PSU bank index was the biggest laggard as it slumped by about 6%. Should we brace for more selloff this week? We discuss the market setup for the day and also talk about Tata Motors, Siemens, Infibeam and a lot of other stocks in news with KR Choksey Securities’ Hemen Kapadia

