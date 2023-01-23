English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.

    business

    Stock Market Live: Nifty Above 18,100 Amid Rally In IT Shares | L&T & Havells In Focus

    Nifty is holding on to the 18,100 -mark amid buying in IT, banks and auto shares. Sun Pharma and HUL are among the top Nifty gainers but cement is in a spot of bother after UltraTech's Q3 earnings. Just a few days to go for Budget 2023, what is the capital goods sector expecting this time around? Catch Santo and Yatin talk about the market setup in the run up to Budget 2023. Also, stocks in focus are L&T, Thrmax, Atul & Havells.

    first published: Jan 23, 2023 03:39 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows