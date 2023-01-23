business Stock Market Live: Nifty Above 18,100 Amid Rally In IT Shares | L&T & Havells In Focus Nifty is holding on to the 18,100 -mark amid buying in IT, banks and auto shares. Sun Pharma and HUL are among the top Nifty gainers but cement is in a spot of bother after UltraTech's Q3 earnings. Just a few days to go for Budget 2023, what is the capital goods sector expecting this time around? Catch Santo and Yatin talk about the market setup in the run up to Budget 2023. Also, stocks in focus are L&T, Thrmax, Atul & Havells.