business Stock Market Live: Markets Directionless In Absence Of Triggers | InfoEdge, Coforge In Focus India markets continue to struggle in absence of any triggers. Key economic data including domestic retail inflation data due today and U.S. inflation data due tomorrow may be the key triggers to watch out for. Meanwhile, the ongoing uncertainty and spillover effects from the Adani Group's market rout continued to create an overhang. Infoedge, Coforge & Delhivery are also on the radar.