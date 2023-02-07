business Stock Market Live: Market Volatility Sustains | MCX, Deepak Nitrite, Concor & Muthoot Fin In Focus | Closing Bell The market continues to be volatile. Adani Enterprises staged a strong comeback today, but most stocks from the group continued to be under pressure. Sanotsh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the triggers for the volatility. MCX, Deepak Nitrite, Concor & Muthoot Fin are the other stocks on the radar