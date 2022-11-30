English
    Stock Market Live: Kirit Parikh Panel Recos Light Up City Gas Stocks | Markets With Santo & CJ

    City gas distribution stocks were back in demand today after the recommendations of the Kirit Parikh panel on gas pricing were reported by news outlets. Watch Santo and CJ analyse the recommendations of the panel and talk about the stocks that might benefit.

