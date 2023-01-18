 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market LIVE: ITC’s new FMCG buy, Akash Prakash-led Amansa adds VMart | RVNL, Glenmark in focus

Jan 18, 2023 / 08:43 AM IST

Consumer stocks in focus. ITC to acquire Yoga Bar operator Sproutlife Foods. Amansa Holdings buys additional shares of V-Mart. Other stocks in the spotlight are RVNL, Coforge and Glenmark Pharma.

