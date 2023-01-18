business Stock Market LIVE: ITC’s new FMCG buy, Akash Prakash-led Amansa adds VMart | RVNL, Glenmark in focus Consumer stocks in focus. ITC to acquire Yoga Bar operator Sproutlife Foods. Amansa Holdings buys additional shares of V-Mart. Other stocks in the spotlight are RVNL, Coforge and Glenmark Pharma.