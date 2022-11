business Stock Market Live: Is TVS Motor's EV story running out of steam? | Markets with Santo & CJ TVS Motor's stock has fallen 8% in a month and Santo is worried that the EV-led euphoria on the counter may have fizzled out. CJ, though, believes that investors have only seen the beginning in TVS' EV story. Watch as the duo debate the outlook for the stock going ahead plus their thoughts on IndiGo, Dish TV and IEX