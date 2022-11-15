 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market LIVE: Is the rally in metal stocks sustainable or speculative?

Moneycontrol News
Nov 15, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Metals stocks are back in demand and CJ is seeing signs of early revival but Santo warns it could just be speculative. Watch as the duo debate the outlook for the sector plus their thoughts on SJVN, Glenmark Pharma and Apollo Tyres

