business Stock Market Live: Is owning LIC stock good for your portfolio? | Markets with Santo & CJ LIC reported record net profit for the quarter ended September but not enough to impress CJ, who still sees issues affecting the stock performance. Santo, though, has optimism for the beleaguered life insurer. Watch as the duo lock horns over what lies ahead for LIC plus their thoughts on BHEL, Aurobindo Pharma and Thermax.