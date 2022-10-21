business Stock Market Live: Is Bajaj Finance the fintech bet market thinks Paytm was? Bajaj Finance has reported another quarter of stellar returns in September quarter and CJ believes that the market is missing the company's fintech journey. Santo, on the other side, is concerned over slowing growth and valuations. Watch as the duo discuss if Bajaj Finance is the fintech bet that market believes Paytm is. PLus listen in to their thoughts on ITC, Axis Bank and YES Bank.