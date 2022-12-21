English
    Stock Market LIVE: Investing in Mutual Fund Cos | City Union Bank, Jubilant Food, Marathon in focus

    European markets largely lower as investors assess Bank of Japan’s interest rate outlook for 2023. With AMC stocks staging a mild rebound, is the right time to invest? Also in focus City Union Bank, Sudarshan Chemicals, Jubilant Foodworks and Marathon Nextgen.

