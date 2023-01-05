 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Live: Interest rates hikes to hurt Indian markets? | Bajaj Finance, Marico in focus

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

As Fed maintains rates may stay higher for longer, equity investors globally may be in for a rough ride near term. Nifty is looking weak on the charts, say technical analysts. Stocks in focus today are Bajaj Finance, Marico, RBL Bank

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bajaj Finance #livemarket #Marico #openingbell #RBL Bank #sharemarket #stockmarket #video
first published: Jan 5, 2023 09:00 am