    Stock Market Live: Interest rates hikes to hurt Indian markets? | Bajaj Finance, Marico in focus

    As Fed maintains rates may stay higher for longer, equity investors globally may be in for a rough ride near term. Nifty is looking weak on the charts, say technical analysts. Stocks in focus today are Bajaj Finance, Marico, RBL Bank

