 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, HCL Tech beat Q3 estimates; Better days ahead for IT? | Opening Bell

Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

Can Infosys and HCL Tech's Q3 numbers revive sentiment for IT shares? The overall market sentiment remains cautious even as 17,800 is turning out to be a strong support level. Stocks in focus: Shriram Finance, Infosys and RateGain Technologies

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #HCL Tech #Infosys #IT stocks #RateGain Technologies. nifty #Sensex #Shriram Finance #video
first published: Jan 13, 2023 08:56 am