Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, HCL Tech beat Q3 estimates; Better days ahead for IT? | Opening Bell
Moneycontrol News
Jan 13, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST
Can Infosys and HCL Tech's Q3 numbers revive sentiment for IT shares? The overall market sentiment remains cautious even as 17,800 is turning out to be a strong support level. Stocks in focus: Shriram Finance, Infosys and RateGain Technologies
Moneycontrol News
#HCL Tech
#Infosys
#IT stocks
#RateGain Technologies. nifty
#Sensex
#Shriram Finance
