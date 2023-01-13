English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO

    eye-on-india

    Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, HCL Tech beat Q3 estimates; Better days ahead for IT? | Opening Bell

    Can Infosys and HCL Tech's Q3 numbers revive sentiment for IT shares? The overall market sentiment remains cautious even as 17,800 is turning out to be a strong support level. Stocks in focus: Shriram Finance, Infosys and RateGain Technologies

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Markets With Moneycontrol

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows