eye-on-india Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, HCL Tech beat Q3 estimates; Better days ahead for IT? | Opening Bell Can Infosys and HCL Tech's Q3 numbers revive sentiment for IT shares? The overall market sentiment remains cautious even as 17,800 is turning out to be a strong support level. Stocks in focus: Shriram Finance, Infosys and RateGain Technologies