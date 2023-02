business Stock Market Live: Indices Build On Gains | HAL, Indigo & Nestle In Focus | Closing Bell Indices continue to build on gains, but overall mood remains cautious. Bank stocks continue to reel under pressure. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota decode the uptick in benchmark indices and whether they would be able to sustain this rally. HAL, Nestle, Interglobe Aviation and ONGC are also on the radar.