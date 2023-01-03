GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
4.3
Business
Markets
Stock market live: Indicators show bearish trend for Nifty | MCX, Sundaram Finance in focus
Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 08:58 AM IST
Technical indicators show a bearish trend for Nifty. Stocks in focus on the show: MCX, Sundaram Finance and Page Industries. Also, the stocks making news today: South Indian Bank, Zee entertainment, HFCL.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 3, 2023 08:57 am