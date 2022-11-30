English
    Stock Market Live: India's Capex Engine Finally Revving At Full Speed? | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Investors have been waiting for private sector capex to return for nearly a decade. Santo believes we have enough evidence now that the capex cycle is here but CJ worries if the momentum will continue. Watch as the duo assess the capex story in India plus share their thoughts on Delhivery, Amara Raja Batteries and Gland Pharma.

