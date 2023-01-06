GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Stock Market Live: Indian Markets Extend Losing Streak | MRF & IDBI Bank In Focus | Closing Bell
Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
Indian stock markets are in the red. Sensex falls 500 points, Nifty around 17,800; financials, IT, metals top losers. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota discuss the bear's grip on the market. MRF, IDBI Bank, Havells & Cummins stocks in focus.
TAGS:
#BSE
#closing bell
#Nifty
#NSE
#Sensex
#share market
#stock market
#video
first published: Jan 6, 2023 03:20 pm