 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Stock Market Live: Indian Markets Extend Losing Streak | MRF & IDBI Bank In Focus | Closing Bell

Moneycontrol News
Jan 06, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

Indian stock markets are in the red. Sensex falls 500 points, Nifty around 17,800; financials, IT, metals top losers. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota discuss the bear's grip on the market. MRF, IDBI Bank, Havells & Cummins stocks in focus.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #BSE #closing bell #Nifty #NSE #Sensex #share market #stock market #video
first published: Jan 6, 2023 03:20 pm