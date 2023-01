business Stock Market Live: Indian Markets Extend Losing Streak | MRF & IDBI Bank In Focus | Closing Bell Indian stock markets are in the red. Sensex falls 500 points, Nifty around 17,800; financials, IT, metals top losers. Santosh Nair & Yatin Mota discuss the bear's grip on the market. MRF, IDBI Bank, Havells & Cummins stocks in focus.