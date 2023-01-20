English
    Stock Market Live: How will a royalty hike impact HUL? | Havells, Hind Zinc in focus | Opening Bell

    Mixed set of Q3 numbers to keep sentiment subdued today. Hawkish statements from Fed may also limit upside. Dow turns negative for the year, however, SGX Nifty is trading with mild gains. Meanwhile, FMCG giant HUL's Q3 profit beats estimate. Commentary points to improving demand and easing raw material prices. The company has also hiked its royalty payment to Unilever by 80 bps to 3.45% of turnover. Other stocks in focus today are Havells India, ICICI Pru Life and Hindustan Zinc.

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 09:06 am

