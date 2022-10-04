business Stock Market Live: How long will the rally last in Gokaldas Exports | Markets with Santo & CJ Gokaldas Exports has been one of the best performing stocks in recent years and with Abu Dhabi Investment buying stake, optimism is at peak. Santo sees cause for bullishness but CJ is cautious. Catch the duo debate on what lies ahead for Gokaldas plus their thoughts on D-Mart and Federal Bank.