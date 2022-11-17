English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO

    business

    Stock Market LIVE: Hotel shares to gain in H2FY23? | Auro Pharma, Chola Financial, CMS Info in focus

    European markets closed lower after a missile hit Polish territory, raising tensions between Russia and NATO. Stoxx 600 slipped 1 percent, with other key bourses also ending in the red. Sharp uptick in hotel companies’ performance in the quarter gone by, will the strong run rate continue in H2? Stocks in spotlight today are Aurobindo Pharma, Chola Financial, CMS Info Systems and Balrampur Chini.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows