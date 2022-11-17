business Stock Market LIVE: Hotel shares to gain in H2FY23? | Auro Pharma, Chola Financial, CMS Info in focus European markets closed lower after a missile hit Polish territory, raising tensions between Russia and NATO. Stoxx 600 slipped 1 percent, with other key bourses also ending in the red. Sharp uptick in hotel companies’ performance in the quarter gone by, will the strong run rate continue in H2? Stocks in spotlight today are Aurobindo Pharma, Chola Financial, CMS Info Systems and Balrampur Chini.