business Stock Market Live: Hot stock picks for 2023; SP Apparel, Rail Vikas Nigam, Indowind Energy in focus Markets extended their gains for a second straight day with the Nifty closing firmly above the 18,000 mark. Metals were the big gainers in yesterday’s session with stocks like Hindalco and Tata Steel rallying over 6% each. We discuss the trade setup for today and all the stocks in news this morning with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities. Also catch Siddarth Bhamre of Religare Broking as he shares his top bets for 2023. Watch!