business Stock Market Live: Has Street discounted 50 bp rate hike by RBI? | Lupin, SRF & Rail Vikas in focus European markets closed lower as the initial reprieve after the Bank of England stepped in to calm the markets seemingly faded. Stoxx 600 closed down 1.8%, with auto stocks dropping 5% to lead losses as all major bourses slid into negative territory. Stocks in focus - Lupin, SRF, and Rail Vikas Nigam. Has the market fully discounted 50 bps rate hike? We find out on the show.