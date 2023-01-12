GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Stock Market Live: FIIs turns net sellers again | Nykaa, Bilcare, Godrej properties in focus | Opening Bell
Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
Bulls struggle as FIIs turn net sellers again. Will the earnings season surprise on the upside? Santosh Nair decodes the factors that can impact today's trading session, Nykaa, Bilcare and Godrej Properties are in focus.
TAGS:
#Bilcare and Godrej Properties
#Nifty
#Nykaa
#Sensex
#video
first published: Jan 12, 2023 09:12 am