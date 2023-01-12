 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Live: FIIs turns net sellers again | Nykaa, Bilcare, Godrej properties in focus | Opening Bell

Jan 12, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Bulls struggle as FIIs turn net sellers again. Will the earnings season surprise on the upside? Santosh Nair decodes the factors that can impact today's trading session, Nykaa, Bilcare and Godrej Properties are in focus.

first published: Jan 12, 2023 09:12 am