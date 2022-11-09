English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Will Paytm Rally After Good Q2 Results?

    eye-on-india

    Stock Market LIVE: FIIs on buying spree, will the trend last? Tata Motors, BPCL & Paytm in focus

    European markets edge higher amid caution ahead of the high-stakes mid-term elections in United States of America. Tech stocks climbed over 3 percent, leading other sectors higher. However, Oil and gas was the sole outlier as crude prices slipped. Stocks in the spotlight are Tata Motors, BPCL and Paytm... and FIIs have turned buyers in the Indian markets over the last few weeks. Will this trend sustain?

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows