 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusinessMarkets

Stock market live: Earnings in focus; What to expect from banks in Q3? SBI, BoB, ICICI Bank in focus

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Focus now on quarterly earnings. What can investors expect from banks? Neha Dave, MC Pro analyst flags the good and bad in the banking sector.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #video
first published: Jan 4, 2023 08:57 am