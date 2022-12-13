eye-on-india Stock Market LIVE: Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, KEC in focus | Inflation falls, oil & gas prices rise European markets end lower as investors look ahead to the United States Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings, as well as latest inflation reading. We also take a closer look at inflation data for November and decode what cooled-off food inflation numbers. Stocks in the spotlight will be Tata Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank, KEC International and V-Guard.