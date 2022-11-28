English
    Stock Market Live: China's Covid Storm And Will India Benefit? | Markets With Santo & CJ

    China is under the grip of a massive uprising from a frustrated population. Watch as CJ dissects what's triggered the protests, what it means for the global economy and how India could eventually benefit. Plus listen in to CJ's top brokerage bets and his thoughts on Concor, HPCL and IEX.

