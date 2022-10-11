business Stock Market Live: Can TCS's Q2 show, Infy buyback announcement lift the mood for IT? TCS Q2 numbers were largely on expected lines, but the good news for bulls is that the management is still sounding positive on demand outlook. Will TCS earnings and commentary plus Infosys's buyback announcement lift the mood for IT stocks? Santo is not so sure. Watch him share his thoughts on JSW Steel, IRB Infra and India Cements